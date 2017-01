The Latest: Winter poses health risk at Serbia warehouse

VALLETTA, Malta — The Latest on Europe's response to the inflow of asylum-seekers and migrants to the continent (all times local):

5 p.m.

Migrants staying at a crumbling warehouse in central Belgrade say they have trouble breathing because of the smoke from fires they have lit to warm up in freezing temperatures.

One man, Hassan Han from Pakistan, said Thursday that two migrants were hospitalized due to inhaling too much smoke. He says up to half of the people living at the abandoned warehouse in Serbia's capital are having lung problems.

Hundreds of men have occupied the warehouse hoping to find a way to get into western Europe. Aid groups have warned that migrants across Europe are at risk of exposure this winter.

Andrea Contenta, the humanitarian affairs officer for Doctors Without Borders, says Europe should recognize that the flow of migrants has continued despite the closure of borders in the Balkans last year.

__

12:10 p.m.

The leader of the European Union's presidency says that record numbers of migrants will try to cross the Mediterranean this spring and he wants the EU to work with Libya now to stem the flow.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Thursday that "we will have a crisis."

Muscat said Europe can choose between "trying to do something now, or meeting urgently in April, May ... and try to do a deal then."

He says that the EU should draw up an arrangement with Libya, from where most migrants leave Africa for Europe. It would use European money and expand an agreement already in place between Italy and Libya.