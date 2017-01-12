US stock indexes moved lower in early trading; oil rises

U.S. stocks moved broadly lower in early trading Thursday, giving back the market's gains from the day before. Technology and financial stocks were down the most. Investors were turning their focus to the next wave of corporate earnings reports in the weeks ahead.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average slid 145 points, or 0.7 per cent , to 19,808 as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index lost 16 points, or 0.8 per cent , to 2,258. The Nasdaq composite index fell 55 points, or 1 per cent , to 5,508.

BANK WOES: Banks and other financial companies were down as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note moved lower. Lower yields mean lower interest rates on loans and lower profits for banks. JPMorgan Chase slid 44 cents to $86.64, while Cincinnati Financial shed $2.10, or 2.8 per cent , to $72.79. PNC Financial Services Group lost $2.38, or 2 per cent , to $118.40.

TRUMP TALK: Drugmakers continued to take losses a day after President-elect Donald Trump criticized their pricing policies, saying new bidding procedures are needed to stem rises in drug costs. PTC Therapeutics shed 45 cents, or 3 per cent , to $14.64, while Vertex Pharmaceuticals slipped 40 cents to $81.53. Abbott Laboratories fell 41 cents, or 1 per cent , to $40.67.

HEFTY CHARGE: Hess slumped 7.3 per cent after the oil company said it will take a $3.8 billion charge in the fourth quarter. The stock fell $4.54 to $57.30.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 0.8 per cent , while France's CAC 40 was 0.3 per cent lower despite new data showing eurozone industrial production jumped 1.5 per cent in November. Britain's FTSE 100 was flat. In Asia, Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 dropped 1.2 per cent . Hong Kong's Hang Seng dipped 0.5 per cent , while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.1 per cent . South Korea's Kospi bucked the trend to rise 0.6 per cent .

RESPLENDENT RISER: Tiffany & Co. was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500, rising $2.40, or 3.1 per cent , to $80.14.

ENERGY: Benchmark crude oil was up 98 cents, or 1.9 per cent , at $53.23 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, was up $1.18, or 1.2 per cent , at $56.28 a barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.33 per cent from 2.37 per cent late Wednesday.