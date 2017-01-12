US stock indexes moved lower in early trading; oil rises
U.S. stocks moved broadly lower in early trading Thursday, giving back the market's gains from the day before. Technology and financial stocks were down the most. Investors were turning their focus to the next wave of corporate earnings reports in the weeks ahead.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average slid 145 points, or 0.7
BANK WOES: Banks and other financial companies were down as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note moved lower. Lower yields mean lower interest rates on loans and lower profits for banks. JPMorgan Chase slid 44 cents to $86.64, while Cincinnati Financial shed $2.10, or 2.8
TRUMP TALK: Drugmakers continued to take losses a day after President-elect Donald Trump criticized their pricing policies, saying new bidding procedures are needed to stem rises in drug costs. PTC Therapeutics shed 45 cents, or 3
HEFTY CHARGE: Hess slumped 7.3
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 0.8
RESPLENDENT RISER: Tiffany & Co. was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500, rising $2.40, or 3.1
ENERGY: Benchmark crude oil was up 98 cents, or 1.9
BONDS: Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.33
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 114.31 yen from 115.43 on Wednesday. The euro was rising at $1.0649 from $1.0576. The pound, which had been weakening recently amid concern that Britain might break off completely from the European Union's single market, was moving higher versus the dollar Thursday. The British currency was trading at $1.2264, up from $1.2208.