Venezuela arrests opposition lawmaker on weapons charges

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan officials arrested a hard-line opposition activist on weapons charges Wednesday as tensions mount in the economically struggling South American country.

The arrest comes as a fledgling "anti-coup" unit inside the government targets what it calls renewed attempts by the opposition to destabilize the country.

Human rights groups said the arrest of substitute lawmaker Gilber Caro goes against the government's recent freeing of several jailed activists as part of Vatican-sponsored mediation effort. The opposition is asking the government to free dozens of prisoners widely considered political prisoners as part of the dialogue process.

Caro was arrested at a highway toll station after police said they found a gun and explosives in his car. His Popular Will party said the weapons were planted to frame him.

On Thursday, the opposition coalition rejected a ruling by the Supreme Court overturning congress' declaration that President Nicolas Maduro had abandoned his post. The opposition-controlled congress approved a symbolic resolution at the start of the week, saying Maduro is neglecting his duties as the country spirals into a deep depression.

Some in the opposition are pushing for a new round of street protests while others in the factious coalition are advocating attending a round of talks with the government scheduled for Friday. Opposition leaders have said they won't participate in the meeting unless the government releases more than 100 political prisoners.