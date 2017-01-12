Violent protests at Peru's capital over new highway toll
LIMA, Peru — Hundreds of Peruvians throwing homemade explosives and rocks have clashed with police during a protest over a new road toll into Lima.
It's the second time in under a week that residents of the poor Puente Piedra district outside the capital have fought with police on the Pan-American Highway, their only route into Lima.
The district's mayor and leftist lawmakers back protesters' demands to eliminate the $1.50 toll entering and leaving Lima. But Lima Mayor Luis Castaneda says the toll is part of a project approved by his predecessor to build and maintain roads.
A similarly violent protest last week led officials to temporarily suspend collection of the toll.
Police fired fire tear gas to control Thursday's demonstrators. Several protesters were arrested.
