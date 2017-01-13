3 suicide bombers kill 2 on market day in northeast Nigeria

YOLA, Nigeria — Witnesses say three suicide bombers have exploded at a checkpoint in Nigeria's northeastern town of Madagali, killing two self- defence fighters who challenged them.

Friday's attack is blamed on Boko Haram Islamic extremists. It came as scores of people were being searched before the weekly market of vegetables, meat and livestock.

Last week, three girl suicide bombers were killed on the outskirts of the same town. In December, two women suicide bombers killed 57 people and wounded 177, including 120 children, at Madagali market.

Resident David Abawu says Friday's attackers blew themselves up when self- defence fighters wanted to search them.