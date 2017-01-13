Abe ends Philippine visit with investment, speedboat pledge

MANILA, Philippines — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is on his way to Australia after a two-day visit to the Philippines, during which he pledged $8.7 billion worth of business opportunities and private investments along with speedboats and other counterterrorism equipment.

He left for Sydney Friday from southern Davao city, President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown. The two leaders shared breakfast of mung soup and rice cakes in Duterte's home.