Chinese factory makes giant inflatable 'Trump-like' roosters
JIAXING, China — A factory in eastern China has been doing a brisk business selling giant inflatable roosters, some as tall as 16 feet, based on a design widely perceived to resemble President-elect Donald Trump.
Yifang Inflatables, a factory in the city of Jiaxing, near Shanghai, began selling the inflatables after images of a large sculpture of a similar design outside a shopping
Chinese state media have described the rooster as "sporting the President-elect's signature hairdo and hand gestures."
Wei Qing, owner of the factory, said Friday they have sold around 100 of the roosters, in sizes from 2 to 5
