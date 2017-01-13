Detention hearing for man accused of shooting US diplomat

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A California man accused of shooting a U.S. diplomat in Mexico will be back in a federal courtroom.

A detention hearing is scheduled Friday afternoon in Alexandria, Virginia, for 31-year-old Zia Zafar of Chino Hills, California.

He's charged with attempted murder of a diplomat in the Jan. 6 shooting of consular officer Christopher Ashcraft in Guadalajara. Parts of the shooting were captured on surveillance video, including footage of a man taking aim and firing a shot at Ashcraft as he was exiting a parking garage.

So far, prosecutors have offered no motive for the shooting.