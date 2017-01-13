Dutch terror suspect arrested after Bulgaria extradition

AMSTERDAM — Military police in the Netherlands have detained a 33-year-old Dutch woman who is suspected of attempting to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors say in a statement the woman was detained Friday when she arrived at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport after being transferred under military police guard from Bulgaria, where she was arrested late last year on a European warrant issued by the Netherlands.

Prosecutors say they will interrogate the woman in coming days before deciding whether to formally charge her.