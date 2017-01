Ecuador takes chair of UN group of 134 developing countries

Ecuador has taken over from Thailand as chair of the Group of 77 which promotes the interests of the 134 developing countries it represents at the United Nations, including China.

Ecuador's President Rafael Correa told Friday's handover ceremony that the group will continue promoting "social and economic equality."

He said this can only be done if "poverty, inequality and exclusion" are eradicated and people live with "sovereignty, dignity and in peace."

Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said his country focused in 2016 on how to implement the 17 U.N. goals for 2030 to promote development and good governance, and preserve the environment.