Fish and chirps? Crickets make leap in demand as a protein

In this Nov. 30, 2016, photo, Stephen Swanson shows a bowl of frozen crickets at Tomorrow's Harvest cricket farm in Williston, Vt. Farmers are raising the alternative livestock they claim is more ecologically sound than meat, but is sure to bug some people out: crickets. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

WILLISTON, Vt. — Farmers are raising alternative livestock they say are more ecologically sound than meat but that are sure to bug some people out: crickets.

Interest in edible insects was fueled by a 2013 report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Since then, the number of producers of foods containing crickets — from protein bars to chips and pasta sauce — has jumped from zero to about 20 in the United States, while U.S. cricket farms have grown to about a half dozen.

Tomorrow's Harvest in Williston, Vermont, is among the new cricket farms that don't use much space to raise the protein-packed food. Steve Swanson raises the crickets in boxes in his basement and has just started selling cricket protein powder online.

