Fish and chirps? Crickets make leap in demand as a protein

WILLISTON, Vt. — Farmers are raising alternative livestock they say are more ecologically sound than meat but that are sure to bug some people out: crickets.

Interest in edible insects was fueled by a 2013 report from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations.

Since then, the number of producers of foods containing crickets — from protein bars to chips and pasta sauce — has jumped from zero to about 20 in the United States, while U.S. cricket farms have grown to about a half dozen.