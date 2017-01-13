Hundreds protest transfer of Russian landmark to church

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Several hundred people have rallied outside a St. Petersburg landmark cathedral to protest plans to give it to the Russian Orthodox Church.

The local governor this week announced the city was transferring the iconic St. Isaac's Cathedral to the Orthodox Church, a move that rattled residents and museum experts alike in Russia's former imperial capital.

Protesters on Friday evening flocked to St. Isaac's, which has been an important museum since Russia's 1917 Bolshevik Revolution, to protest the move. "The Church should know its place!" one placard read.