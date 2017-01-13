Indonesia narcotics chief blames pilots on drugs for crashes

JAKARTA, Indonesia — The head of Indonesia's narcotics agency says most of the country's airline accidents have involved pilots on drugs, including a Lion Air jet that slammed into the sea four years ago while trying to land on Bali.

Budi Waseso made the comments Thursday at a ceremony inaugurating Bali's traditional village security guards as anti-drug volunteers.

"Almost all air accidents in Indonesia, whether it was just a skid or whatever, the pilots are indicated to be positive for drugs," he told reporters.

He said the Lion Air pilot had hallucinated that the sea was the runway.