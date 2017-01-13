Italy expels Tunisian with indirect link to Berlin attacker

ROME — Italy says it has expelled a Tunisian who allegedly was in contact with an Islamic State group member with links to the Berlin attacker.

The Interior Ministry said Friday that the 32-year-old Tunisian, who was living in Ancona, Italy, praised IS on his Facebook page and was in contact with a fellow Tunisian who is an IS member. That member, says the ministry, had been in contact with Anis Amri, a Tunisian suspected of attacking a Christmas market in Berlin with a truck, killing 12 people. Amri was killed in a shootout with police near Milan on Dec. 23.