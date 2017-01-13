Judge finalizes divorce of Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

LOS ANGELES — A judge has finalized the divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard after months of bickering over the final terms of their breakup.

The judgment was entered Friday in Los Angeles after attorneys conceded that the terms of a settlement the actors reached in August were binding.

The agreement called for Depp to pay Heard $7 million, which she has said she would donate to charity.

The two sides had been arguing about whether Depp had to pay the money directly to his ex-wife or could make the payments directly to the charities.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Carl Moor finalized the divorce after a brief hearing.

Heard filed for divorce in May.