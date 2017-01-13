Kerry visits Vietnam on last trip as US secretary of state

HANOI, Vietnam — U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry met Vietnamese leaders Friday during his last trip as the top diplomat for the United States.

He held separate meetings with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and acting Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son.

Kerry later left for Ho Chi Minh City to meet a group of Vietnamese youth and is scheduled Saturday to tour the Mekong delta province of Ca Mau, where he fought during the Vietnam War almost 50 years ago.