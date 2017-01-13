Markets Right Now: Banks lead an early rise on Wall Street
NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):
9:35 a.m.
Banks are leading an early rise on Wall Street after three major U.S. lenders reported solid results.
JPMorgan Case, Bank of America and Wells Fargo each rose about 1
All three reported results that beat forecasts, although Wells Fargo's profit declined and new account openings plunged following the bank's fraudulent account-opening scandal.
Streaming music company Pandora jumped 8
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 50 points, or 0.3
The Nasdaq composite gained 22 points, or 0.4
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.39