Maui shoreline reopens after humpback carcass disappears

Hawaii state officials have reopened a stretch of shoreline on Maui after the remains of a dead humpback whale disappeared from view.

The Ahihi Kinau Natural Area Reserve on Maui's southwest coast was reopened Friday after it was closed on December 30 when the dead whale washed ashore.

Officials from the Department of Land and Natural Resources closed the area because carcasses often attract sharks to the near-shore waters.

The agency says in a statement that the carcass is essentially no longer detectable because of shark and fish feeding as well as tidal wave action.