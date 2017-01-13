Media watchdog asks Pakistan to probe killing of journalist

ISLAMABAD — The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists has asked Pakistan to investigate the fatal shooting of a local journalist n the country's southwest.

In a statement, the media watchdog Saturday demanded action against those responsible for the killing of 37-year-old Muhammad Jan, who was returning home late Thursday night when targeted by unidentified assailants. The journalist had worked for the Urdu-language daily Qudrat and was teaching at a school.