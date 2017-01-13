Mexico names new ambassador to United States

MEXICO CITY — Mexico's president has nominated the current head of the North American Development Bank, Geronimo Gutierrez Fernandez, to be the country's new ambassador in Washington.

He has been the managing director of the bank in San Antonio, Texas, since 2010. It offers financing to projects aimed at improving environmental and living conditions in communities along the U.S.-Mexico border and was created under the North American Free Trade Agreement. President-elect Donald Trump has said he wants to renegotiate that agreement.