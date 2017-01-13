Nigerian governor apologizes to UN over aid criticism

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — The governor of Nigeria's embattled Borno state has apologized to the United Nations, saying his accusations that aid agencies are profiting from funds for people fleeing Boko Haram were aimed at local charities.

Gov. Kashim Shettima also said his comments were misrepresented by journalists. He spoke Thursday, a day after he declared that aid agencies that weren't helping in the crisis should leave the country.

Shettima at first said only eight of 126 aid agencies were doing good work. But he criticized UNICEF, among others, though he included UNICEF on that list of praise-worthy groups.