Norway's crown princess to media: leave my oldest son alone
A
A
Share via Email
OSLO — Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit is asking Norwegian media to leave her oldest son alone.
Mette-Marit says Marius Borg Hoiby, her son from a previous relationship who has no royal title or official duties, has in recent years "been exposed to pressure" from some media "that I don't feel is worthy of them."
He "is not a public person," she added.
Norway's future queen made headlines in 2001 when she married Crown Prince Haakon, because she was a single mother who had lived a freewheeling life with a companion with drug
The royal
Most Popular
-
40% of Gen X homeowners in Vancouver planning to cash in and leave: survey
-
Flu cases on rise; when they will hit seasonal peak can't be predicted: experts
-
-
Housing correction 'has begun:' Greater Vancouver prices forecast to drop 8.5% in 2017