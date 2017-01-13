Peskov: alleged author of Trump dossier unknown to Kremlin

MOSCOW — A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin says the Kremlin is not familiar with the reported author of a dossier claiming that Russia has obtained compromising material on President-elect Donald Trump.

The documents that surfaced this week cite unidentified sources as claiming that Russia has evidence of Trump engaged in sexual activities, that members of his inner circle met secretly with Russian officials and that Russia conducted hacking and disinformation campaigns to affect the US elections.

Some media reports have said the documents were put together by a former British intelligence agent named Christopher Steele.

He "is not known to the Kremlin," Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.