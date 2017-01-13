Priest who listens to mass murderer Breivik testifies

OSLO — The priest who acts as a prison confidante to Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik says his role is to make "things a little bit better for the most despised person" in Norway.

Tormod Klovning told a court Friday that he speaks to Breivik through a glass wall that makes him feel safe.

Klovning is the only person from outside the prison system to meet regularly with Breivik. He is not obliged to report on the content of their discussions.