Tennessee traffic stop ends with police shooting 2 people

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Authorities say a traffic stop in Tennessee ended with state police troopers firing at two people.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Leslie Earhart told WYCB-TV the two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers fired their guns Thursday evening when an occupant of a vehicle pulled a weapon following a routine traffic stop along Interstate 26.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement Friday that the two people were taken to a hospital, but did not elaborate on the seriousness of their injuries.

Highway Patrol spokesman Lt. Bill Miller told the Kingsport Times-News that neither officer was injured.