Thailand approves changes to constitution on king powers
BANGKOK — Thailand's military-ruled legislature has approved
One change made Friday by the National Legislative Assembly allows King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun to decide whether or not to appoint a regent in his absence.
The constitution previously stated that if no regent was appointed, the head of the Privy Council — the king's advisory body — would become regent. The amendment effectively keeps royal power in the hands of the king or a trusted confidante when he is abroad. Vajiralongkorn
A second amendment makes it easier to implement the king's desired changes in the next constitution, which passed a referendum last August. The government says the changes concern royal powers.