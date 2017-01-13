The Latest: Funeral for paralyzed officer draws to a close

NEW YORK — The Latest on the funeral for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald (all times local):

Noon

The casket of a police officer known for forgiving a teen gunman who paralyzed him in 1986 has been carried out of St. Patrick's Cathedral to the sounds of church bells and salutes by hundreds of uniformed officers.

Police helicopters also flew over Fifth Avenue on Friday as mourners left the funeral of Detective Steven McDonald.

During the service, the 59-year-old McDonald was eulogized as a hero who embraced forgiveness over spite and as a die-hard hockey fan. Among the speakers was former New Rangers great Adam Graves.

McDonald died on Tuesday, 30 years after robbery suspect Shavod Jones shot him in Central Park. The officer publicly forgave his assailant and went on to become an international voice for peace.

___

11 a.m.

A police officer known for forgiving a teenage gunman who left him paralyzed is being eulogized at his funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral and remembered for having lived a full life despite his disability.

In his remarks, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Detective Steven McDonald was "synonymous with all that is great about our police department and our city."

McDonald's widow and police officer son attended a service where he was remembered as someone who never showed self-pity.

The 59-year-old McDonald died on Tuesday, 30 years after robbery suspect Shavod Jones shot him in Central Park. The officer publicly forgave his assailant and went on to become an international voice for peace.

___

10 a.m.

A hearse carrying the body of Detective Steven McDonald has arrived at St. Patrick's Cathedral for the funeral of the officer known for forgiving a teenage gunman who left him paralyzed.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Police Commissioner James O'Neill joined scores of police officers on Friday to watch police motorcycles and a bagpipe band escort the hearse down Fifth Avenue to the front of the Manhattan church. They stood in silence as pallbearers took McDonald's casket inside.

The 59-year-old McDonald died on Tuesday, 30 years after robbery suspect Shavod Jones shot him in Central Park. The officer publicly forgave his assailant and went on to become an international voice for peace.

___

12:20 a.m.

Funeral services are set for a New York City police officer known for publicly forgiving a teenage gunman who in 1986 left him paralyzed from the neck down.

The funeral for Detective Steven McDonald is planned for Friday morning at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

The 59-year-old McDonald died on Tuesday, 30 years after robbery suspect Shavod Jones shot him in Central Park. The officer publicly forgave his assailant and went on to become an international voice for peace.