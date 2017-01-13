The Latest: Officials to release report on Chicago police

CHICAGO — The Latest on the U.S. Department of Justice's report from its yearlong investigation into the Chicago Police Department (all times local):

8 a.m.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch and Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will join other officials to release the Justice Department's findings from an investigation into the Chicago Police Department.

Federal officials say a news conference will be held late Friday morning at the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie T. Johnson also will be in attendance, as will the head of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division and U.S. Attorney Zachary Fardon.

The release of the report comes after a yearlong civil rights investigation into Chicago police. It's expected to find a pattern and practice of violations over many years.

The federal government launched its investigation of the 12,000-officer force in 2015, after video was released that showed a white police officer fatally shooting a black teenager.

___

12:20 a.m.

The U.S. Justice Department plans to release a major report on Chicago police after a yearlong civil rights investigation.

Officials will make it public Friday.

The investigation into the 12,000-officer police force began in 2015 after release of a video showing a white officer fatally shooting black teenager Laquan McDonald 16 times.

An official familiar with the report has told The Associated Press the report would find constitutional violations over years. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak publicly.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel pushed through reforms since the investigation began, including overhauling a police oversight body. The report's likely to call for more reforms.

Reports in recent years have been followed by reform plans enforced by courts.

___