US stock indexes head higher in early trading; oil slides

U.S. stock indexes moved higher in early trading Friday as investors pored over earnings reports from several big lenders. Banks and other financial companies were up the most. Utilities were the biggest laggard. Energy stocks also fell as crude oil prices headed lower.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average rose 14 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 19,904 as of 10:24 a.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index gained 5 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,275. The Nasdaq composite index added 26 points, or 0.5 per cent , to 5,574. The three major stock indexes are on track to end the week mixed.

BANKING ON EARNINGS: Three major U.S. banks reported quarterly results early Friday that beat Wall Street's forecasts. JPMorgan Chase added $1.61, or 1.9 per cent , to $87.85, while Bank of America gained 43 cents, or 1.9 per cent , to $23.35. Wells Fargo rose $1.42, or 2.6 per cent , to $55.93.

SLASH & GAIN: Pandora Media climbed 5.8 per cent after the streaming music company issued a strong revenue forecast. The company also said it will cut about 7 per cent of its jobs to reduce costs. The stock added 70 cents to $12.70.

THANKS, UNCLE SAM: DexCom vaulted 23.8 per cent after the medical device maker said Medicare has decided to cover a continuous blood glucose monitoring system it makes for diabetes patients. The stock picked up $16.08 to $83.69.

IN THE GROUND: Some mining companies were among the biggest decliners. Freeport-McMoRan was down the most among companies in the S&P 500, sliding 53 cents, or 3.5 per cent , to $14.74. Newmont Mining lost 62 cents, or 1.8 per cent , at $33.85.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was up 0.9 per cent , while France's CAC 40 was 1.2 per cent higher. Britain's FTSE 100 was up 0.5 per cent . Earlier in Asia, some markets finished lower on disappointing trade data from China. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 0.5 per cent . Japan's Nikkei 225 index rose 0.8 per cent . South Korea's Kospi fell 0.5 per cent , while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 slumped 0.8 per cent .

ENERGY: Benchmark crude oil was down 42 cents, or 0.8 per cent , at $52.57 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, which is used to price oil sold internationally, was down 34 cents, or 0.6 per cent , at $55.67 a barrel in London.

BONDS: Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.42 per cent from 2.36 per cent late Thursday.