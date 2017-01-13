US wholesale prices rise 0.3 pct., led by costlier gas, food
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3
The producer price index, which measures price changes before they reach consumers, increased 1.6
The Federal Reserve has begun to slowly raise interest rates as the job market picks up and is keeping a close eye on inflation. With wages starting to increase more quickly, companies may lift prices to offset those costs. Yet wholesale price increases remain below the Fed's target for overall inflation of 2
December's gain was led by a big climb in wholesale gas prices, which rose 7.8
Prices at the pump rose in December. They averaged $2.35 a gallon nationwide Thursday, 14 cents higher than a month ago.
Excluding the food, energy and retailer profit margin categories, which are volatile month to month, prices rose 0.1
Consumers have seen higher prices in housing and health care in recent months. That's pushed up core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy, by 2.1
Ongoing price gains could lead the Fed to raise rates more often this year. At a meeting last month, Fed officials lifted short-term rates by a quarter of a percentage point, to between 0.5