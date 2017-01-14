19 dead in multiple-vehicle collision in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador — Authorities say at least 19 people have been killed and more than a dozen injured when a long distance passenger bus collided with an off-duty school bus along a highway in Ecuador

The accident took place Friday night on a road near the Pacific coastline. Authorities say it was raining heavily at the time of the crash after 10 p.m. local time (0300 GMT Saturday) and that a slick surface and poor lighting may have contributed to the accident.

Children were among the dead. Rescue authorities say another 17 people were being treated for injuries at local hospitals.