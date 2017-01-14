News / World

Abu Sayyaf militants free S. Korean captain, Filipino crew

South Korean hostage Park Chul-hong, seated right, and Filipino hostage Glen Alindajao, left, prepare to answer questions after being flown in Davao from Jolo following their release Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 from their kidnappers in the volatile island of Jolo in southern Philippines. Park and Alindajao were released Saturday after almost three months in captivity. (AP Photo)

JOLO, Philippines — Philippine officials say ransom-seeking Muslim militants have freed a South Korean captain and his Filipino crewman who were abducted three months ago from their cargo ship amid a wave of offshore kidnappings.

Officials say Abu Sayyaf gunmen handed skipper Park Chul-hong and Glenn Alindajao over to Moro National Liberation Front rebels, who turned them Saturday to Philippine officials in southern Sulu province.

The Moro rebels, who signed a 1996 peace deal with the government, have helped negotiate the release of several hostages of the smaller Abu Sayyaf, which is blacklisted by the U.S. as a terrorist organization.

The militants seized the two in October off Tawi Tawi province in a region where many sailors have been kidnapped.

