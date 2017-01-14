Bahraini demonstrators protest pending executions

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Witnesses say demonstrators have marched in Bahrain to protest the pending executions of three men found guilty of a deadly attack on police in 2014.

Bahrainis shared images of the protests on social media and messaging apps Saturday that showed some protesters marching peacefully and others blocking roads and clashing with police.

Protesters took to the streets in solidarity with inmates Abbas al-Samea, Sami Mushaima and Ali al-Signace. They were found guilty in 2015 of killing two Bahraini and an Emirati policeman in a 2014 bomb attack. Their death sentences were upheld by a Bahraini court this week.