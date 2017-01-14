Boston police scrap plans for social media combing software

Boston's police commissioner is backing off plans to purchase high-tech software designed to comb social media for criminal activity.

William Evans on Friday released a statement saying he's instead asking his team to consider re-drafting the request for proposals to make sure the department acquires the technology needed to meet the needs of the department "while protecting the privacy of the public."

Evans is also looking for feedback from the public on the police department's use of technology and how it can be best used to ensure public safety.