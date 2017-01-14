China again rejects Trump's suggestion to negotiate Taiwan

BEIJING — China's Foreign Ministry has rejected President-elect Donald Trump's suggestion that he might use support of Taiwan as a bargaining chip in future negotiations between the two sides.

Spokesman Lu Kang said Sunday that the "one China" policy is "non-negotiable" and the political foundation of the U.S.-China relationship. Since recognizing Beijing in 1979, Washington has maintained only unofficial ties with Taiwan, the self-governing island that Beijing considers its territory.

But since winning the November election, Trump has said he would consider that policy in a discussion about trade and other issues.

He told The Wall Street Journal in an interview published Friday that "everything is under negotiation, including 'one China.'"