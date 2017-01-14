Cost to fix Michigan sinkhole estimated at more than $78M

FRASER, Mich. — Repairs to a broken sewer line that caused a football field-sized sinkhole north of Detroit are estimated at more than $78 million.

The estimates were included in an update to Macomb County commissioners by new Public Works chief Candice Miller.

Miller told the board Friday that fixes could take about a year at the sinkhole site in Fraser.

The project's cost could rise above $100 million if more work is done to improve the rest of the sewer line.