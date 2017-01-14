Man suspected in videotaping gang rape arrested in Brazil
RIO DE JANEIRO — A major news
Four minors ranging from 13-17 years were also arrested in the attack in Recanto de Emas, an administrative region of the federal district near Brasilia.
The man allegedly videotaped the violence and is also suspected of raping the girl after she was lured to a home to share a hookah pipe.
Last year, videotape of the gang rape of a 16-year-old girl in a Rio de Janeiro slum in the months before the Summer Olympics sparked dramatic protests.