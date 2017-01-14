Man suspected in videotaping gang rape arrested in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO — A major news website says police have arrested a man suspected of overseeing and recording a videotape of the gang rape of an 11-year-old girl in Brazil.

G1 website says the 20-year-old was arrested after the Tuesday attack, but his detention was not publicized until Saturday.

Four minors ranging from 13-17 years were also arrested in the attack in Recanto de Emas, an administrative region of the federal district near Brasilia.

The man allegedly videotaped the violence and is also suspected of raping the girl after she was lured to a home to share a hookah pipe.