Obama urges public to embrace the 'work of citizenship'
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — President Barack Obama is calling on all Americans to "throw ourselves into the work of citizenship," regardless of party.
In the final radio and internet address of his presidency, Obama says the country's success depends on everyone participating — not just at election time, but during the course of one's lifetime.
Obama said Saturday that every American holds the title of "citizen," despite their many differences. He adds that "citizen" is a title he's looking forward to reclaiming after eight years as president.
Obama says being president has been his life's
He says he learned every day from the ordinary people he had conversations with, and adds they helped make him both a better president and a better man.
Most Popular
-
Young woman ticketed for backing into gas station employee in Lower Sackville
-
'Not up to her to be God!' Friends, families react to new charges against ex-nurse
-
Former Halifax professor suing university, student, CTV and Twitter over 2015 intimate photo
-
Sunny Leone: How a porn star from Sarnia, Ont. won over Bollywood