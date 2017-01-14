South African abducted in Syria by armed men, aid group says
A
A
Share via Email
JOHANNESBURG — An aid group says a South African has been abducted by armed men in Syria while
The Gift of the Givers group said Saturday that Shiraaz Mohamed was kidnapped on Tuesday afternoon near a medical facility operated by the South African aid organization.
Imtiaz Sooliman, founder of Gift of the Givers, says the kidnappers blindfolded Mohamed and two aid workers and drove with their captives for an hour.
Sooliman says the gunmen then freed the two aid workers, but said they would question Mohamed to clear up an unspecified "misunderstanding" and would release him at a Gift of the Givers facility after two days.
However, Mohamed was not released on Thursday.
Most Popular
-
Young woman ticketed for backing into gas station employee in Lower Sackville
-
'Not up to her to be God!' Friends, families react to new charges against ex-nurse
-
Former Halifax professor suing university, student, CTV and Twitter over 2015 intimate photo
-
Sunny Leone: How a porn star from Sarnia, Ont. won over Bollywood