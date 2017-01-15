Afghan official: 6 civilians killed by roadside bomb

KABUL — An Afghan official says that at least six Afghan civilians were killed when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in eastern Afghanistan.

Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor in eastern Nangarhar province, said Sunday that a woman and a child are among those killed in the attack.

Two other civilians were wounded by the blast, which took place in Pachir-wa Gam district.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Taliban insurgents and an Islamic State group affiliate are both active in Afghanistan's eastern provinces.