Airport in northern Indian city reopens after radar repair

LUCKNOW, India — The international airport in the northern Indian city of Lucknow has resumed operation after a nine-hour shutdown due to a major radar problem.

The airport was shut at around 4 p.m. Saturday and all flights to and from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state, were cancelled , leaving hundreds of passengers stranded.

The airport's director P.K. Srivastava said on Sunday the repair work required fitting new electronic cards into the VHF Omni Directional Radio Range, or VOR, a type of short-range radio navigation system for aircraft. The airport was reopened at 1 a.m. Sunday.