Egypt drops case against mob that attacked Christian woman

CAIRO — Egyptian prosecutors have thrown out a case brought by an elderly Christian woman against several members of a Muslim mob who stripped off her clothes and paraded her naked on the streets.

Last May's assault in the central Minya province began after rumours spread that the son of the 70-year-old woman had an affair with a Muslim woman — a taboo in majority Muslim and conservative Egypt.

Saturday's decision by the prosecutors cited lack of sufficient evidence.

The woman, Souad Thabet, told a U.S.-based Christian TV station that she was unable to return home to this day because of threats by Muslim extremists in the village.