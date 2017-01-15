State funeral held for Greece's slain ambassador to Brazil
THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greece's ambassador to Brazil, who was murdered there last month, has been buried with full military and civilian
Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, went missing Dec. 26 in Nova Iguacu, a city near Rio de Janeiro where he had been vacationing with his wife. His charred body was found in a car three days later. Brazilian police say they believe he was killed by his wife's lover under her orders. Those two and a third person have been arrested.
Attending the funeral Sunday in the northern city of Thessaloniki were Amiridis' 95-year-old mother, lawmakers and colleagues.
Deputy Foreign Minister Yiannis Amanatidis recalled Amiridis' career, especially his role in evacuating Greek and other civilians from war-torn Libya in 2014, where he was ambassador before being posted to Brazil.