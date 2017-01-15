State funeral held for Greece's slain ambassador to Brazil

THESSALONIKI, Greece — Greece's ambassador to Brazil, who was murdered there last month, has been buried with full military and civilian honours normally reserved for government ministers.

Kyriakos Amiridis, 59, went missing Dec. 26 in Nova Iguacu, a city near Rio de Janeiro where he had been vacationing with his wife. His charred body was found in a car three days later. Brazilian police say they believe he was killed by his wife's lover under her orders. Those two and a third person have been arrested.

Attending the funeral Sunday in the northern city of Thessaloniki were Amiridis' 95-year-old mother, lawmakers and colleagues.