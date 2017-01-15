Trump stand-in to take faux oath of office in rehearsal
WASHINGTON — Donald Trump will take the oath of office at the presidential inauguration Friday, but first up is a dress rehearsal at the Capitol for that elaborate ceremony.
The goal is to practice the sequence of events so the real thing goes off as flawlessly — and on time — as possible.
Stand-ins for the soon-to-be 45th president and the incoming
For the dry run before Barack Obama's first inauguration in 2009, organizers selected a 26-year-old Army staff sergeant from North Carolina who resembled Obama in height, weight and skin
But, as Obama noted a few days earlier, the substitute's ears weren't as big as his.