Turkey parliament moves country toward presidential system
ISTANBUL — Turkey's parliament moved a step closer late Sunday to approving a
In a light-night session in Ankara, a majority of lawmakers voted in
Legislators have now approved all 18 articles in the reform package which would overhaul the constitution and boost the powers of the presidency. But a second and final round of voting is required to confirm the result. If the reform bill should secure at least 330 votes in the 550-seat assembly, it would then be put to a national referendum.
The results so far suggest the bill will garner enough votes to warrant the referendum.
Sunday's vote concluded a week of heated debates that on occasion gave way to brawls. Ruling party officials argue a strong presidency is needed to strengthen Turkey as it confronts multiple terrorism threats. Critics paint the changes as a bid to cement outsized powers already exercised by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Legislators will convene again on Jan. 18 and should conclude voting by Jan. 21, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.