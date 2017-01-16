After long decline, St. Louis tries to rebuild with startups

St. Louis' fortunes may be looking up, thanks to a surprising surge in business startups.

St. Louis was the nation's fourth-largest city in 1904, the year it hosted the World's Fair. Today, the population ranks 60th.

It's tough to rebuild a city's image when the national perception is that it peaked a century ago. Images of rioting after a police shooting in nearby Ferguson fed impressions of racial turmoil.

Yet Forbes recently cited St. Louis as the fastest-growing city for startups. The region is now home to more than 700 bioscience companies, many new ventures linked to the city's universities and medical institutions.