Berlin lawmaker with Stasi secret police past resigns job
BERLIN — A lawmaker in Berlin's new state government has resigned his position over his past with communist East Germany's Stasi secret police, saying he no longer had the support of the left-wing governing coalition.
Andrej Holm, an independent,
Holm said years ago he trained with the Stasi in 1989 and 1990. It emerged recently, however, he wrongly stated to an employer in 2005 that he had never been a full-time Stasi employee.