Biden: Trump should retain sanctions on Russia

KIEV, Ukraine — U.S. Vice-President Joe Biden, on a last foreign trip before leaving office, has met with Ukraine's president and called on the impending Donald Trump administration to retain Ukraine-related sanctions against Russia.

Biden's comments Monday at a briefing with President Petro Poroshenko came after Trump indicated in a Times of London interview that he could end sanctions imposed in the aftermath Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea in return for a nuclear arms reduction deal.

"The Crimea-related sanctions against Russia must remain in place until Russia returns full control to the people of Ukraine," Biden said.