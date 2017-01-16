Colombia arrests ex-presidential candidate's bodyguard

BOGOTA — Colombian police have arrested the former bodyguard of a one-time presidential candidate who was assassinated on a crowded airliner more than two decades ago

Former rebel leader Carlos Pizarro was killed in 1990 when an assailant opened fire on him midflight. His state-assigned bodyguard at the time was hailed as a hero for avoiding a bigger bloodbath by killing the candidate's assailant.

But the chief prosecutor's office arrested Jaime Gomez on Monday, saying he was in on the plot and killed Pizarro's attacker to ensure his silence.

Gomez was still working as a criminal police investigator.