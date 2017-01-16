Florida surfer drowns in Puerto Rico amid rough seas
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — A 39-year-old surfer from Florida has drowned in Puerto Rico amid rough seas.
Police say Michael Wallace Wright was surfing in the western town of Rincon on Sunday when his leash broke and he was swept away by a current. Authorities say his brother, who is also a surfer, saw what happened and alerted police.
Officials say they did not know the hometown of the victim. Authorities had warned of high surf over the weekend.